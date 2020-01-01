Ghana's World Cup defender Addy reveals Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak discussions

The 30-year-old sheds light on his future following his return from Ethiopia

international Lee Addy has disclosed he is in discussion with Ghanaian giants and over a potential transfer.

The 30-year-old was among a contingent of Ethiopia-based Ghanaian footballers recently evacuated back home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Ghana's borders closed to regular travel and with no trip back to Ethiopia in sight, the centre-back is looking to make a return to the Ghana Premier League ( ).

"I am talking to three clubs Kotoko, and Hearts of Oak and we hope to come to a conclusion soon," Addy told Max FM.

"Hearts and Kotoko are like and but I also respect AshGold very well, so any of them that gives me a good offer I will gladly accept.

"I am a footballer and will take any offer which is good for me, it could be in Africa or Europe and I will embrace the offer."

Addy played for Berekum in Ghana before travelling abroad.

After a fine showing for the Black Stars at the 2010 in Angola and the 2010 World Cup in , the Accra-born joined Serbian side .

"I had played the World Cup in 2010, won the best defender in Ghana twice but when I got to Red Star Belgrade I was told I am not ready to play and needed more time," Addy said.

"My first game was a derby and I was not invited to camp but later I was called to come and play.

"That first game I played I earned a contract in because I played very well."

After two years with The Star, Addy sealed a transfer to Chinese outfit Dalian Aerbin.

The defender moved on to play for Croatian folds and Lokomotiv Zagreb before joining Cukaricki in the summer of 2015.

“I am still playing and any team that comes to me that we should go into an agreement and it is good, then I think I will embrace it and play for them. If it is a local club or team from outside Ghana," Addy recently told TV3.

“Football is like a military or pastoral job, anywhere God directs you to go, you have to go. So anyone who comes to me that I need you to come and help my club, I will be very glad to go and exhibit the great talent God has given to me.

“This is my country and when you are playing in your country, it is a little bit easier because of the language and the culture but when you are playing outside it is very difficult.

"I have played all over the world and I know how it is, especially Eastern Europe like , , etc, but if you are playing in your motherland and the contract is okay, then you play to your very best and you excel.”

Addy played for Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos and South Africa outfit before travelling to Ethiopia.