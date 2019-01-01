Ghana's Andre Ayew: We are still the only African team to make it happen

The attacker looks back on helping the Black Satellites conquer the world in 2009

captain Andre Ayew has reiterated his pride at leading the nation to claim the Fifa U20 World Cup in , exactly ten years after the feat.

In 2009, Ghana became the first African nation to win the global youth fiesta, beating on penalties in a heated final to clinch the trophy.

Up until today, the Black Satellites remain the only African team to have won the competition.

"10 years ago we brought the world to Africa. U20 Black Satellites, thanks again to all my teammates who made this dream come true. We are the only African country who made it happen and to be the captain of this team is just something special. God bless you all," the now 29-year-old, currently on the books of English Premier League club , tweeted on Wednesday.

Left-back David Addy also wrote a similar Tweet.

In a nervy final at Cairo International Stadium, Ghana had to do it the hard way as they were reduced to 10 men in the 37th minute following a red card to centre-back Daniel Addo.

Against the odds, the Black Satellites held on to force a 0-0 draw at the end of 90 minutes and went on to hold on to the score in extra-time, sending the match into penalties.

Although Ghana's Jonathan Mensah and Bright Addae missed their spot-kicks, Souza, Maicon and Alex Teixeira failed to score for Brazil, handing the Africans a 4-3 win.

Ayew, who was named captain of Ghana's senior team in January, was the skipper of the U20 World Cup-winning side.



#OnThisDay in 2009, 🇬🇭Ghana defeated 🇧🇷Brazil on penalties to claim their maiden #U20WC crown in Cairo@AyewAndre captained the Black Satellites that day 💪©️ pic.twitter.com/G39RhDovAX — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 16, 2019

10 years ago we brought the world to Africa 🇬🇭 🏆u20 Black satellites ❤thanks again to all my team mates who made this dream come true.. We are the only African country who made it happen.and to be the captain of this team is just something special⚽ God bless u all 🙏🏾 🇬🇭🇬🇭🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/M9MfLgTEug — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) October 16, 2019