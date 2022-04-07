Ghana urged by Boateng to chase Hudson-Odoi and Salisu ahead of World Cup

Ghana assistant coach for the 2022 World Cup play-offs George Boateng has encouraged the Football Association to pursue plans to bolster the Black Stars with players of Ghanaian heritage abroad ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

Ghana are set for a return to the world stage after edging Nigeria in the play-offs to book a ticket for Qatar where they have been drawn against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu are among Ghana’s list of targets, which also includes the Athletic Bilbao duo of Inaki Williams and Nicolas Williams.

“At the moment, everybody is well aware that there are some outstanding players playing in Europe that are capable to play for Ghana and I think it’s down to the FA and the new technical team to try their hardest to get those players on board,” Aston Villa U19 coach Boateng, a member of the Otto Addo-led interim Ghana technical team for the Nigeria games, told Joy Sports.

“It will help Ghana a lot going forward.

“I hope that they [GFA] manage to get some of the players that are eligible to play for the national team on board to make the competition stronger and give us [Ghana] a better platform, a better team to go for the World Cup and try to make amends [for recent failures].”

Ghana are looking to return to winning ways after enduring a disappointing campaign at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament where they failed to record a victory.

In the play-offs against Nigeria, the Black Stars managed a 0-0 home draw in Kumasi, before playing out a 1-1 draw in Abuja to qualify on the away goals rule.

At the World Cup, Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 and return to action four days later against South Korea.

On December 2, the Black Stars will take on familiar foes Uruguay.