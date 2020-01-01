Ghana striker Oduro bags hat-trick as Birkirkara thrash Raiders Luxol 12-0

The forward bagged a hat-trick for her team as they maintained their winning run in the Maltese top-flight on Tuesday

Christabel Oduro opened her Maltese goal account with a treble for Birkirkara as they claimed a massive 12-0 triumph over Raiders Luxol in a BOV Women's League game on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old striker moved to Malta from Swedish outfit Kalmar this summer and has started to prove her mettle for Melania Bajada's side.

The Canadian-born Ghanaian was handed her second start of the season by manager Bajada and she gave a good account of herself in front of goal in their first home match, against Raiders.

The Yellows made a fine start to the contest as Alishia Sultana opened the scoring inside the first minute, before Veronique Mifsud doubled the lead for the champions on 14 minutes.

Oduro broke her duck and hit a third for her side three minutes later before she bagged her brace in a matter of a minute and Sultana netted her second and the hosts' fifth in the 24th minute.

Raina Giusti and Stephania Farrugia bagged the sixth and seventh of the match for Birkirkara, three minutes from the half-time break.

Birkirkara continued from where they left off in the second half as Giusti bagged her second and their eighth in the 58th minute before hitting her third and fourth of the game before the 67th minute.

Oduro netted her third of the contest nine minutes later before Sultana wrapped up the victory for her side with her third of the encounter three minutes from time.

Oduro, who is a cousin of youth international Dominic Oduro, is eligible to represent the West Africans after only featuring at youth level and in non-competitive games for Canada.

Besides lasting the duration of the match, she has now scored three goals for Birkirkara in two appearances so far this season.

The result saw Birkirkara moved to the top of the log on goal difference with six points after two games despite being tied on points with second Mgarr United and third-placed Swieqi United.

They will continue the campaign to defend their title against second-placed Mgarr in their next fixture at home scheduled for October 27.