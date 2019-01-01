Ghana coach Appiah advised to restructure goalkeepers' pecking order for Africa Cup of Nations

The Asante Kotoko No.1 is in a better form for the continental showpiece according to an ex-Ghana international

Former shot-stopper Abukari Damba has urged Black Stars coach James Appiah to put 's Felix Annan ahead of -based Lawrence Ati-Zigi on the national team's goalkeepers' pecking order ahead of the (Afcon) in .

The two men and Richard Ofori of South African outfit are Ghana's three goalkeepers for the June 21-July 19 championship.

There has been no doubts about who holds the starting position which belongs to Ofori but Ati-Zigi's position ahead of Annan has been a major talking point in recent times.

“I think Felix Annan should be number two ahead of Ati-Zigi because when it comes to game time, Felix has been more active and competitive,” Damba, a member of Ghana's squads at the 1992 Afcon, said on Happy FM.

“Ati-Zigi is the only goalkeeper [of the three selected] I have a problem with because he is not getting playing time at his club.

"Richard did marvelously during the qualifiers and I am very convinced with his performance over the time.

"Felix Annan, on the local scene, is the best."

It was not the best of seasons for 22-year-old Ati-Zigi last term as he made just nine league appearances for Sochaux in the French second tier.

Annan, 24, had an outstanding time with Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup, his exploits propelling the Porcupines to the group stage of the competition.

Ghana will face , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage of the Afcon.

