Ghana call-up to face South Africa is "just the beginning" - Kudus

The youngster spoke about his invitation for the Afcon 2021 qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe

Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohammed Kudus believes his call-up to 's senior national team is the beginning of better things to come.

The 19-year-old is among seven new faces in coach James Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad for next month's 2021 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe.

His invitation comes on the back of a string of fine performances in the Danish top-flight where he has scored four times in 10 appearances so far this term.

"I'm very happy to hear this. I'm looking very much forward to represent my country again," Kudus told SN.

"My coach Flemming Pedersen told me [yesterday] after training, and I just thought "wow!".

"It's good news but I also believe it's just the beginning and now I need to work even harder.

"I knew the national coach had been here in FCN [FC Nordsjaelland] to visit and that there was a chance this could happen.

"This is one of the biggest things that can happen, and it has come early. It's a good step for me but it's just the beginning."

Kudus makes a return to national duty after playing at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger earlier this year.

The midfielder, who has been linked to and Italian side , also featured for Ghana at the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in .

Ghana host South Africa in Afcon qualifiers on November 14 and play Sao Tome away four days later.