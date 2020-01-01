Ghana 2-0 Sudan: Andre Ayew inspires Black Stars to victory against Sudan

The Swansea City ace produced a Man of the Match performance in Cape Coast to help his nation to three points in Afcon 2022 qualifying

A goal by Andre Ayew in either half saw beat Sudan 2-0 on matchday three of the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers on Thursday.

The attacker's double grabbed all three points for the hosts at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, consolidating their spot at the top of Group C.

The two sides are set for an immediate reverse fixture on matchday four on Tuesday.

Missing the services of midfielder Thomas Teye Partey, Amsterdam ace Mohammed Kudus and -based Mubarak Wakaso, Ghana coach CK Akonnor picked Yeni Malatyaspor man Afriyie Acquah and Emmanuel Lomotey as a midfielder double-pivot.

defender Christopher Nettey was deployed at right-back while Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan led the attack.

Ghana's first attempt at goal came in the 14th minute when Tariqe Fosu sent a through-ball to Andre who then hit a shot across the face of goal in search of a final connection. Sudan's defence, however, did well to hold off the onrushing Jordan from applying the final touch.

In the 19th minute, the Black Stars went 1-0 up when Andre effortlessly curled a sweet free-kick from just outside the box over the wall into the net.

Sudan had their first chance in the 22nd minute when Mohamed Abdel-Rahman was played through on goal but the -based striker's final shot went just wide.

Ghana could have made it 2-0 in the 29th minute but Samuel Owusu, who was neatly set up by Fosu, failed to put his shot past goalkeeper Ali Abdullah.

Then Alexander Djiku went close with a looping header from Jordan's free-kick, the effort tipped over the bar by Abdullah.

In the 37th minute, Abdel-Rahman went on a bursting run into the Ghana box before going down under the challenge of Lomotey. Senegalese referee Maguette N'Diaye, however, waved play-on, much to the displeasure of Sudan coach Hubert Velud.

In first-half injury-time, Ghana appeared to have found a second goal when Andre rose high to head a cross into the net. Referee N'Diaye was once again at the thick of affairs as he ruled out the goal for a foul on the goalkeeper.

After recess, Sudan almost fetched the equaliser in the 59th minute when Abdel-Rahman beat Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori to head Muhammad Al-Rashid's cross but the ball missed the net just narrowly.

Nine minutes to full-time, Andre registered his second goal of the day, driving the ball from the right into the box, beating two men in the process, before curling a shot beyond goalkeeper Abdullah to make it 2-0.

Ghana could book their qualification for the next Afcon should they beat Sudan in the return fixture on Tuesday.