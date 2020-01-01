‘Gerrard tipped Jones to become a top player’ – Liverpool legend talked up teenager, says Warnock

The Anfield academy graduate is revelling in his match-winning performance in an FA Cup derby date with Everton and further unlocking his potential

Curtis Jones was tipped to become a “top player” by legend Steven Gerrard long before his match-winning performance against in the third round derby at Anfield.

The 18-year-old has dominated the headlines after helping a young Reds side to a notable victory over their Merseyside neighbours.

His stunning strike earned Jurgen Klopp’s side a 1-0 win over the Toffees and a place in round four.

Jones has been eased into the senior fold at Liverpool this season, with a star-studded squad making it difficult to see regular minutes , but has shown plenty of potential .

Former Reds defender Stephen Warnock is not surprised to see the youngster thriving after first spotting his ability in an U18 game at St George’s Park when Gerrard was coaching in the youth ranks.

"I remember coming off the pitch and saying to Steven, 'who's the number 10?' Because he just glides past players, making it look so effortless, so easy," Warnock told Sky Sports .

"Steven turned around and said Jones has everything to become a top player. If his attitude is right, he'll make it to the top.

"That's coming from someone like Steven. Jones is maturing and is under the right manager who is giving him trust to go out and express himself, to play the way he wants."

Jones was not the only youngster to shine against , with Klopp once again showing considerable faith in academy graduates .

He made nine changes to his side in total, with Warnock among those to have hailed the strength in depth at Anfield on the back of another victory for the Premier League title hopefuls.

He added: "There is an incredible balance to Liverpool's squad. To put the Liverpool record on the line at Anfield, by putting a young team out like that and believe they can get the right result, I thought it was brilliant.

"The biggest challenge for Klopp was how you are going to manage being in so many competitions this season with the squad you have.

"It was a risk and it paid off."

Liverpool’s next outing will see them take in a testing trip to , before then playing host to arch-rivals .