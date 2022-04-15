Gerrard says Carragher was scared of facing Suarez in Liverpool training: 'This fella has got bundles'
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard says Jamie Carragher was terrified of coming up against Luis Suarez in training during their time together at the Anfield club.
The Uruguay star joined the Reds from Ajax in 2011 and spent three years with the club, establishing himself as a leading player in the Premier League.
But the attacker's intensity in training was even too much for some of his team-mates as he left centre-back Carragher impressed.
Editors' Picks
- Benfica done, now for Manchester City: Firmino leads the way as Klopp's Liverpool super squad continues to deliver
- If Rangnick didn't pick Ten Hag, then what actually is his Man Utd advisory role?
- Man City survive brutal Champions League battle with Atletico Madrid - but at what cost?
- Can virtual reality help tackle football’s heading-related dementia crisis?
What did Gerrard say about Carragher & Suarez?
"Both were phenomenal, but I'd say Suarez just because he had everything," Gerrard said on The Overlap when asked who he'd pick as striker in a choice between the Uruguayan and Fernando Torres.
"I played with some top players: your [Xabi] Alonsos of this world, [Javier] Mascherano, [Fernando] Torres, but Suarez was just different.
"You just felt, no matter who you were playing, he was going to win you the game. Every game. It didn't matter who it was.
"It was almost like he trained the way he played. I remember walking off one of the main sessions we did with Carra and me and Carra were like: 'Oh my god, this fella has got bundles.'
"I remember Carra saying to me: 'I don't want to play against him every day in training'. He was that intense in training and could embarrass you with stuff I don't think he even knew he was doing.
"He was a ricochet merchant, he'd run over you, dominate you and bully you."
How did Suarez perform for Liverpool?
Suarez scored an impressive 82 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.
However, his time at the club was marred by controversial incidents.
He was suspended and fined for racial abuse against Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, then he received another fine for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic.
In 2014, he was snapped up by Barcelona, where he went on to win four La Liga titles and one Champions League crown before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2020.