Germany will not repeat Hummels & Muller saga, insists Flick

Hansi Flick has insisted that Germany will not repeat the Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller saga on his watch, declaring "there is no age at which I exclude players".

Hummels and Muller were both exiled from the national team fold in 2019 as Joachim Low sought to usher in a new era focusing on the development of the country's next generation of talent.

Low's plan ultimately failed as the team's form faltered and he recalled both men for the European Championship after their strong 2020-21 seasons at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

What has Hansi Flick said?

Low stepped down from his 16-year spell as Germany head coach after their round of 16 exit at Euro 2020, with Flick drafted in as his replacement following his departure from Bayern Munich.

Asked if he will still consider Hummels and Muller for selection ahead of the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September, Flick told the DFB's official website: "There is no age at which I exclude players from the national team.

"The most important thing is that the player is good enough and has a desire for the national team."

Hansi Flick's short-term Germany goals

Flick went on to outline his desire to transform Germany back into a free-flowing attacking outfit while warning that established stars will have to meet his demands in terms of work rate and effort in order to retain their places in the squad.

"We are working with the best players in the country, they have to show that they are the best ones," he said.

"It's about every single player giving their very best, giving everything. We want to fascinate the fans with our offensive play. We still have a lot of work to do."

Germany are sitting third in World Cup qualifying Group J after three fixtures, with fixtures against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland to come next month.

Flick added on the importance of winning those three games: "We want to get nine points and finish first in the group stage - that's clear."

Flick's credentials

Flick earned the right to coach his country after a trophy-laden two years spell at Bayern, having initially been drafted in to succeed Niko Kovac at Allianz Arena in November 2019.

The 56-year-old delivered the treble in 2019-20 and the club's ninth successive Bundesliga title last term, but ultimately decided to cut short his contract by two years to pursue his ambitions at international level.

