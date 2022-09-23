The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Georgia welcome North Macedonia to face them at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arenain a Group C4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Georgia vs North Macedonia date & kick-off time

Game: Georgia vs North Macedonia Date: September 23, 2022 Kick-off: 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET / 10:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Georgia vs North Macedonia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD India Sony LIV N/A

Georgia squad & team news

Assured of safety and in pole position atop C4, a draw is all that Georgia will need to secure promotion ot the second tier for the next iteration of the Nations League.

Home advantage will give them a boost too, but they will be wary of the threat North Macedonia offer when they come to town.

Position Players Goalkeepers Loria, Mamardashvili, Shovnadze Defenders Azarovi, Chabradze, Giorbelidze, Kakabadze, Kashia, Khocholava, Kvirkvelia, Lochoshvili Midfielders Aburjania, Chakvetadze, Davitashvili, Kvekveskiri, Mamuchashvili, Mekvabishvili Forwards Tsitaishvili, Kvaratskhelia, Lobzhanidze, Mikautadze, Qazaishvili, Zivzivadze

North Macedonia squad and team news

Pipped earlier this year at the post for World Cup qualification after a legendary win over Italy, North Macedonia have shown they can go toe-to-toe with some of the biggest and best in the world.

They will have to call on that fighting spirit to get the better of Georgia today though, with a win poised to lift them to level pegging atop C4.