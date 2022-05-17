Georgia Stanway completes transfer to Bayern Munich after announcing Man City departure

Georgia Stanway has completed a transfer to Bayern Munich, penning a three-year contract with the German giants, after announcing her departure from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old England international is looking forward to taking on a new challenge after seven years with the Blues.

She won the Women’s Super League title, the League Cup and FA Cup while with City, taking in over 150 appearances, but feels the time is right to experience something new.

What has Stanway said on leaving Man City?

Announcing her departure on social media, Stanway said: “I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer. I have been grateful to call it my home for the past 7 years.

“Today, I leave as the club’s leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and 7 domestic trophies.

“A huge thank you to all the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout. I have made memories and friends for a lifetime.

“I’ll be back as a fan if not a player!”

Thank you @ManCity 💙 pic.twitter.com/PSm9tbRRKZ — Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) May 17, 2022 Stanway walks away from City as the club’s all-time leading scorer, having broken Nikita Parris’ record in January 2022. The 2019 PFA Young Player of the Year leaves as a League Cup winner from her final season with the Blues, but saw her last appearance for the club end in disappointment as they were

What has Stanway said on joining Bayern Munich?

A move away from City for Stanway had been speculated on for some time, with a switch to Bayern Munich now being confirmed.

She has told her new club's official website: "Honestly, I'm so excited! It just feels right.

"It feels great to now be able to share the news and my excitement with the world. I can't wait to get started and play for such a well-known club.

“It just felt right from the very first conversation. I was absolutely convinced and my instinct told me that I belonged here. FC Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that."

Bianca Rech, sporting director of FC Bayern Frauen, added on working with a player that is now tied to terms through to 2025: "We are very happy about Georgia's signing. She is a very flexible, dangerous player and is also characterised by her mentality.

"It's also a big sign and a positive signal for the league that an English player has decided to join Germany and FC Bayern.”

Stanway will link up with her new club after figuring for England at this summer’s Women’s Euro Championship.

