Gent pay tribute to DR Congo's Mokuna following his death

The late star, who was the first from his country to play in Europe, passed on in Belgium on Tuesday

Gent have paid tribute to former player Leon Mokuna following his death on Tuesday, January 28 at the age of 90.

He grew up in Leopoldville (now Kinshasa), Democratic Republic of Congo, before being discovered by Portuguese side Lisbon in 1954.

His move to saw him become the first player from the Central African nation to play in Europe, which paved the way for other stars in the following decades.

Mokuna scored on his debut appearance for Sporting in January 1955 and ended his maiden campaign with 19 goals in 11 games.

Nicknamed 'Le Trouet' owing to his powerful shot, he joined Gent in 1957 and played for the Belgian club for four years, before spells at KSV Waregem and Kortrijk, where his career ended following a bad injury.

Mokuna was the top goalscorer at Gent on two occasions, giving him an iconic status at the club.

The Buffalos paid tribute to the late star on Tuesday following his passing.

"Leon Mokuna was a Ghent football icon and will always be treasured by the club," a statement on the club’s website read.

"KAA Gent is proud that Leon Mokuna, who was the first African footballer in , will forever be associated with our club."

After retiring, Mokuna tried his hands at business before relocating to Ghent until his death.