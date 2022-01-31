Kulusevski & Bentancur Tottenham transfers confirmed as Juventus sign Zakaria from Gladbach

Juventus have confirmed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have left the Serie A club for Tottenham.

Bentancur has joined the Premier League side on a deal worth an initial €19 million (£16m/$21m), with a further €6m (£5m/$7m) available in bonuses.

Meanwhile, Spurs have agreed to pay €10m (£8m/$11m) to sign Kulusevski on loan from the Bianconeri until the end of the 2022-23 season and have an option to sign him on a permanent basis for €35m (£29m/$39m).

What has been said?

Spurs announced on Monday that Bentancur has signed a contract that runs for four-and-a-half years.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit," a statement read.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.



Welcome to Spurs, Rodrigo! 🇺🇾 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.



Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! 🇸🇪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

"The midfielder has signed a contract with us until 2026."

The Uruguay international spent five years at Juventus and made 181 appearances in all competitions, including 26 this season.

Kulusevski spent two years with the Italian side and featured 74 times in all competitions, with 27 of those games coming this term.

Juventus sign Zakaria

As well as the two outgoing transfers, Juventus have also signed Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The midfielder was set to leave the German side for free at the end of the campaign and was courted by the Turin giants and Roma.

The 25-year-old had a medical in Turin on Monday before completing the switch.

A statement on Gladbach's website read: "Borussia’s midfielder will join the Italian record champions with immediate effect.

Article continues below

"The two clubs came to an agreement on the transfer on Sunday evening, with the Switzerland international completing his medical on Monday morning. The various paperwork and contracts were exchanged between the clubs after this.

"Denis Zakaria, whose contract at Borussia would have expired in June 2022 and was subsequently offered a contract extension, made it clear in December that he would had no plans to extend his stay with the Foals but would rather open a new chapter in his career. The Switzerland international midfielder will fulfil this wish, after requesting a transfer to Juventus during the January transfer window."

Further reading