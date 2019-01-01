Gbamin and Schneiderlin will fill Gueye's void - Everton boss Silva

The two midfielders are expected to compete to fill the void left by the Senegal international following his move to France

manager Marco Silva stated Morgan Schneiderlin and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are capable enough to fill Idrissa Gueye's role in his team.

Gueye left Goodison Park after his outing at the 2019 with , to join PSG on a five-year deal.

Following his exit, the Toffees moved to capture 's Gbamin as a reinforcement for the midfield ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Before Gueye left , he established himself as one of the best tacklers in the Premier League with his marshalling qualities and work rate in the middle of the park.

However, Silva is confident Schneiderlin and new signing Gbamin can fill the void left by the Senegal midfielder.

“In my model, we have two players to play in that role – Morgan [Schneiderlin] and J-P [Gbamin]," Silva was quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Of course, I can play differently but for Gana's role we are talking about these two players and you are talking about a player who went to Paris Saint Germain.

"He didn't go to a normal club and if he goes to Paris Saint Germain that means the quality he has and means the season he did also.

Article continues below

"If I worked with him and helped him to have a very good season then now is the moment to work with the others and give them the conditions to perform. We lost two key players but now is the moment to look at what we have inside.”

Gbamin made his Premier League bow as a second-half substitute in the Toffees goalless draw against last Saturday.

He will be hoping to make his full debut when host at Goodison Park for their next league game on August 17.