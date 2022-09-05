'I saw the Virgin Mary in person' - Gattuso still scarred by AC Milan's 2005 collapse against Liverpool

- AC Milan blew 3-0 lead in Istanbul
- Gattuso part of losing team
- Valencia coach used heartbreak to make point to club
WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan were 3-0 up against the Reds at half-time in the 2005 final in Istanbul, only to see their opponents score three times in the second half and then go on to win in a penalty shootout. Gattuso brought up that result when discussing his frustration with his Valencia players despite a 5-1 win over Getafe on Sunday, arguing that they took their foot off the gas late in the match.
WHAT THEY SAID: Gattuso told reporters: "I've lost a Champions League final that I was winning 3-0 against Liverpool and I saw the Virgin Mary in person. I think that in football you have to respect it and always be at your best."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gattuso cited the Virgin Mary in a popular Italian phrase to express anger at the situation. The Italian coach knows better than anyone that no lead is safe.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Gattuso was annoyed by his players because they conceded a late goal against Getafe and saw Ilaix Moriba sent off with two yellow cards as they went on to claim a second La Liga win of the season.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR VALENCIA? Valencia will be out to secure a third La Liga victory on Saturday when they take on Rayo Vallecano in their next match.