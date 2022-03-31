Marco Negri has revealed a hilarious story about Paul Gascoigne, recalling the time that the Rangers legend "stuffed two sandwiches in his pants" in the team hotel, while also describing him as a player that "could do anything" on the pitch.

Gascoigne played for nine different clubs across his 20-year career, including Rangers, where he won two Scottish league titles.

The former England international became a cult hero among supporters during his time at Ibox and was also a hugely popular figure in the dressing room, which Negri was also a part of in 1997-98.

What's been said?

The ex-Rangers striker provided an example of Gascoigne's antics behind the scenes when looking back on an incident that saw him take food from the dining area of a hotel while in his underwear.

“Once we were at the ‘Moat House’, and while we were in the room reserved for dinner, the elevator doors opened and Gascoigne was stood there wearing a white tank top and underwear," Negri has told GOAL Italy's 'Popcast' show on Twitch.

"Only these things, without socks or slippers. He got out of the elevator, entered the room, exchanged two jokes with everyone, took two sandwiches, stuffed them in his underwear and told us: 'See you tomorrow, guys'.

"He took the elevator and returned to his room. We looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s make sure we start well.'

"The next day he made us win the game. For me, Paul could do anything."

Gascoigne's record at Rangers

Gascoigne initially signed for Rangers from Lazio in July 1995 for a then-club record fee of £4.3 million, and went on to make 74 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish giants.

Article continues below

The midfielder scored 30 goals for Rangers in total, including two in the 1997 Scottish League Cup final.

Gascoigne won four domestic trophies in total at Ibrox, but he was sold to Middlesbrough for £3m after an underwhelming 1997-98 campaign.

Further reading