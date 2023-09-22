Gary O'Neill 'really pleased' with Pedro Neto after four assists in four games from winger

Gary O'Neill is "really pleased" with Pedro Neto after winger notched up four assists in four games.

Neto in fine form for Wolves

Has four assists in the last three games

O'Neill pleased with forward's form

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward has assisted four of the five league goals Wolves have scored which has put him level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the top of the assist chart. However, he has created 17 chances so far in five league games which has overshadowed even Salah's tally of 12.

This has been a remarkable turnaround for the player who was out injured from October to March last season and the Wolves manager lavished praise on the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I didn’t see Pedro up close last season and he’s suffered some injuries, but the upturn in his performances this season has been because he’s fully committed to the work that we’re doing, he’s fully committed to how we’re going to play and fully committed to how it’s going to benefit him," he told reporters.

Article continues below

“He’s attacked every training session with 100 per cent commitment and you’re starting to see the benefits. He will be hugely important for us, he’s a fantastic player, hugely talented and he’s working extremely hard without the ball as well as bringing big quality with it, so I’m really pleased with Pedro," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neto has been simply sensational with the ball in this campaign. Apart from leading the metrics in the number of chances created, he ranks fifth in the most completed dribbles parameter with 13 in the first five matches.

However, O'Neill feels that there are still some areas where he could improve and the manager has been working with him on the same.

"I spoke to him at length this week about his game and bits we can still add to it, but he’s one of the ones I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve seen with him," he said.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Neto will be back in action with Wolves on Saturday against Luton Town in the Premier League.