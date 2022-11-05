WATCH: Gary Neville appears on 'Have I Got News for You' & gets awkward World Cup hypocrisy grilling

Gary Neville faced a backlash on his decision to attend the World Cup in Qatar as he hosted 'Have I Got News for You' on Friday night.

Neville grilled about decision to attend World Cup

Looked visibly uncomfortable by questioning

Criticism has been aimed at host nation Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville appeared as a guest host on the BBC's Have I Got News for You and was challenged for his decision to attend the World Cup in Qatar. Panellist Ian Hislop questioned whether Neville was making the right decision, and asked him why he had chosen to go to the tournament as a member of the media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar has been criticised in part due to the country's questionable human rights record. Some teams will and have voiced opinions on the decision, with the Australia men's national team having released a video sharing concerns about human rights and workers’ welfare. Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane will wear a One Love armband at the tournament, in support of LGBTQ+ rights, as part of a campaign against discrimination.