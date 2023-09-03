The former Manchester United defender has responded to reports that the Glazer family have taken the club off the market.

United reportedly no longer for sale

Bids fell short of Glazer's asking price

Neville believes something must happen

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports emerged on Sunday that the Glazer family, United's long-term owners, will no longer be selling the club after bids fell short of their new £10 billion ($12.5bn) asking price. Neville, a critic of the family and how they've run United in the last few years, posted his thoughts on the situation on his Twitter account.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t believe the Glazers not selling/doing anything story," he wrote. "They have to do something. They’ve run out of money and the financial situation is desperate. They need investment in. They’re also having a toxic impact on the club from the inside out. The negligence continues for now but I don’t think it can go on without some action on raising funds. Also who would come in as a minority alongside them with the damage it would do to their reputation?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been almost a year since the Glazer's initially put the club up for sale. However, despite bids from Sheikh Jassim of Qatar and Jim Ratcliffe, neither consortium looks set to take control away from the Glazers.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? With the off-field situation seemingly clarified for now, despite the ever-growing anger of fans, attentions must now turn to the on-field fortunes of the club. United make the trip down to Arsenal on Sunday in search of three points.