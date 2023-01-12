'Garnacho excites me more' - Antony snub delivered by Man Utd legend Cole as he praises 'aggressive' Argentine wonderkid

Manchester United have plenty of potential at their disposal, with Andy Cole claiming that Alejandro Garnacho “excites me more” than Antony.

WHAT HAPPENED? Two South American forwards are among those competing for game time in Erik ten Hag’s ranks at Old Trafford this season. Brazil international Antony is likely to remain a regular in 2022-23, having been snapped up from Ajax for £85 million ($103m), but 18-year-old Argentine prodigy Garnacho is ready to challenge more established team-mates for minutes as he seeks to become a first-team star with Premier League heavyweights.

WHAT THEY SAID: United legend Cole, who formed part of the club’s historic Treble-winning triumph in 1999, has told Casinos En Ligne of which player he believes has the most potential: “Garnacho excites me more to be honest. I think he’s busy and aggressive when he gets on the ball and he always wants to take people on. He looks to drop a shoulder, go past his defender and get crosses in or get his shots off. As a centre forward like me, when you’ve got a winger like that who wants to put the ball in that makes my mind up early doors because you know you’re in the game. I think he’s a really talented player and I’d love to see him get more action this season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has already registered a couple of goals for United this season – including a memorable match-winner during a Premier League trip to Fulham in November – while Antony has five efforts to his name through 16 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Garnacho and Antony were both included from the start as United saw off Charlton on Tuesday to make their way into the Carabao Cup semi-finals – with the Brazilian winger breaking the deadlock in a 3-0 win – and they will be hoping to be involved again when the Red Devils take in a derby date with neighbours Manchester City on Saturday.