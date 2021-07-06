Garcia hoping to share dressing room with Messi as he waits to be registered at Barcelona

The highly-rated centre-half has left Manchester City to return to his roots in Catalunya, but financial issues are complicating matters

Eric Garcia is hoping to share a dressing room with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, but financial issues at Camp Nou are preventing both men from committing to contracts at Camp Nou.

The Liga giants have put agreements in place with a number of new additions, with deals lined up for Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal and Memphis Depay.

Salary caps in Spain are proving problematic, though, with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi becoming a free agent as he waits on funds to be freed up for fresh terms.

What has been said?

Speculation is continuing when it comes to the Argentine's future, but Garcia remains optimistic when it comes to playing alongside an all-time great in 2021-22.

The 20-year-old defender told Goal when asked if he expects Messi to sign a new deal: "Hopefully, yes.

"You don't have to talk about how good he is, the best player there has ever been. Hopefully, I can share a dressing room with him."

What about Garcia's deal?

The highly-rated centre-half took the decision to return to his roots this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester City.

He is, however, yet to be registered and claims to be unaware of how monetary problems will impact his arrival at Barca.

"I didn't know anything," he said when asked about sizeable obstacles behind the scenes.

Garcia added when asked if he has been in touch with the club president and first-team coach following the announcement of his switch: "With [Joan] Laporta, at the presentation. With [Ronald] Koeman, no."

What does the immediate future hold?

For now, Garcia's focus is locked on international commitments with Spain after he was called upon by Luis Enrique for Euro 2020 duty despite taking in just 12 appearances for City last season.

On that selection, Garcia said: "I had doubts because it is true that I have not played much, but the coach had always shown a lot of confidence in me.

"When I saw that I was selected I was very happy. I am very grateful to Luis."

Garcia went on to say, with two starts made for Spain in their run to the semi-finals: "I am very grateful for the confidence that has been shown in me from the beginning.

"All the players want to play, but my situation was what it was and to come here and have minutes is something I did not expect. When I play, therefore, I try to be confident."

Spain will be back in European Championship action on Tuesday when facing Italy in a last-four showdown at Wembley Stadium.

