Gakpo expected Man Utd move to happen & admits to Premier League transfer talks

Cody Gakpo admitted he was interested in joining Manchester United during the summer transfer window and held talks with other Premier League teams.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international was linked to the Old Trafford club as they looked to strengthen their attack before the end of the transfer window. The 23-year-old said towards the end of the month that the Red Devils were a "serious option" for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: The winger ended up staying at PSV, however, and explained to the Eindhoven side's YouTube channel why a move did not materialise. "At the start of the window, United registered their interest but not very strongly, so I was waiting for a bit, and then the end was approaching and the signals became more positive. I started thinking it could fall that way eventually," he said. "The interest faded last week, so the whole window I worked towards that and then it faded. So then I was watching last week, thinking 'what is the right thing to do?'."

He added: "I spoke to other clubs, Premier League clubs which could be a good step, but there are more factors to consider, like the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo's impressive performances for club and country could see more offers come in for him during the January transfer window. The attacker has scored six goals in four Eredivisie appearances this season amid PSV's perfect start to the campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United opted against signing the PSV star and instead looked elsewhere in Netherlands to enhance their options on the wing, as Brazilian star Antony was purchased from Ajax in a deal worth up to £85 million ($99m).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United will look to prove they are strong enough to compete this year after their summer window when they take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.