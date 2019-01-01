Transfers

Gael Kakuta: Amiens sign Rayo Vallecano midfielder on permanent deal

The DR Congo international has returned to Stade de la Licorne on a permanent deal from the second-tier Spanish club

French Ligue 1 club Amiens have confirmed the arrival of Gael Kakuta on a three-year deal from Rayo Vallecano.

The move reunited Kakuta with the Unicorns whom he spent the 2017-18 season with on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo midfielder joins a host of African stars including compatriot Chadrac Akolo, South Africa's Bongani Zungu, Senegal's Moussa Konate in Luka Elsner's squad.

Last season, Kakuta struggled for playing time in the Spanish La Liga, making 12 appearances with a goal to his credit as Rayo Vallecano dropped to the Segunda division.

The 28-year-old will be aiming for success in a familiar environment where he scored six goals in 36 French Ligue 1 outings two seasons ago.

