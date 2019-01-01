Gael Kakuta: Amiens sign Rayo Vallecano midfielder on permanent deal
French Ligue 1 club Amiens have confirmed the arrival of Gael Kakuta on a three-year deal from Rayo Vallecano.
The move reunited Kakuta with the Unicorns whom he spent the 2017-18 season with on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo midfielder joins a host of African stars including compatriot Chadrac Akolo, South Africa's Bongani Zungu, Senegal's Moussa Konate in Luka Elsner's squad.
📢 [ALERTE MERCATO]— Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) August 8, 2019
🔥 Gaël Kakuta est de retour à l'Amiens SC ! Joueur clé de la première saison du club en Ligue 1 Conforama lors de l'exercice 2017/2018, l'attaquant effectue son retour pour les trois prochaines années en Picardie !
🤝 Bon retour Gaël ! pic.twitter.com/rbSHYDrLbb
Last season, Kakuta struggled for playing time in the Spanish La Liga, making 12 appearances with a goal to his credit as Rayo Vallecano dropped to the Segunda division.
The 28-year-old will be aiming for success in a familiar environment where he scored six goals in 36 French Ligue 1 outings two seasons ago.