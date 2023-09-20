Gabriel Jesus reveals secret agent role in Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer from Man City and urges Arsenal to go all out for Champions League glory this season

Gabriel Jesus has revealed how he played a secret agent role in Oleksandr Zinchenko's transfer to Arsenal from Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward joined Arsenal from City himself on July 4, 2022, with Zinchenko following him to the Emirates Stadium a few weeks later. Jesus has now revealed how he helped Gunners sporting director Edu in convincing the Ukrainian to join him at Arsenal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jesus said: "If I convinced him to come, he has to give me something, no?! I’m joking! I was in Manchester at home with my family and I was supposed to come to London the day after by car. Edu just texted me and said they were going to Zinny’s house, if I want to come to join them to talk with Zin, so I said, ‘OK’.

"I went there and talked with him. He was surprised. I just said, ‘Zin, you have to take a decision like I did and I am happy with this’. He was a little bit like, ‘I don’t know, I need to talk with my wife first,’ but he took the decision (to come). I think if you ask him, it was the right decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian frontman also stated that now that Arsenal have qualified for the Champions League after a gap of six years, they should go all out to try and win the competition for the first time.

He said: "Now it is easy to say, but I was 100 per cent confident Arsenal would get back in the Champions League last season. All the competitions, all the trophies, we go to win the competition, and the Champions League is the same.

“If we think opposite, we are wrong, because we are playing for Arsenal. We have to believe, we have to trust the teammates, the manager, the club, and then go for it."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta's side will begin their 2023-24 Champions League journey on Wednesday when they take on PSV at the Emirates Stadium.