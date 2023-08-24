Back in action! Gabriel Jesus returns to Arsenal training after knee surgery

Gabriel Jesus rejoined Arsenal training ahead of schedule after knee surgery in what is a major boost to the Gunners.

Jesus returned to Arsenal training

Underwent a minor procedure

Recovering ahead of schedule

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker underwent a minor knee surgery to address a lingering issue that forced him out of action before the Community Shield. The injury is linked to a previous medial collateral ligament injury from last year's World Cup.

However, his recovery is well on track and he was spotted participating in training on Thursday, sparking hopes he could make a swift comeback.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus' timely return provides a much-needed boost to Arsenal's attacking options. In fact, his potential inclusion in the upcoming fixture against Fulham cannot be ruled out, however in a limited capacity. In his absence, Eddie Nketiah has led Arsenal's attack in the opening two fixtures and also found the net once in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Arteta takes the risk of giving Jesus some minutes on Saturday against Fulham or chooses to unleash him on matchday four against Manchester United on September 3.