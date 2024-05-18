This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk final press conferenceGetty Images
Angelica Daujotas

How to watch Fury vs Usyk: Date, time, location, fight card & more

TV Guide & Streaming

Tyson Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight clash for the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles

Tyson Fury meets Oleksandr Usyk for their long-awaited fight on Saturday, May 18, with the winner set to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

All set to meet in Saudi Arabia, both men boast undefeated records over successful careers, and neither fall short on trash-talk expertise. Only one will walk away from their bout with all the belts boxing has to offer at the top for the first time since the turn of the century.

The fight will be shown in over 200 countries across the world live on DAZN. Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to tune into the fight today:

When is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?

Oleksandr UsykGetty
  • Date: Saturday, May 18
  • Time: 5 p.m. UK / 12 p.m. ET
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:05 p.m. UK / 6:05 p.m. ET

How to watch Fury vs Usyk today

The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight will be shown live on DAZN across the globe. Below, GOAL breaks down the PPV price and main event ringwalk times by region:

RegionDateMain event ringwalk (approx)WatchPPV Price
USASaturday, May 186:05 pm ETDAZN69.99 USD
CanadaSaturday, May 186:05 pm ETDAZN69.99 CAD
UK Saturday, May 1811:05 pm BST DAZN24.99 GBP
IrelandSaturday, May 1811:05 pm BST DAZN24.99 EUR
Saudi ArabiaSaturday, May 189:05 pm KSADAZN79.99 SAR
FranceSunday, May 1912:05 am CEST DAZN19.99 EUR
Australia Sunday, May 198:05 am AEST DAZN34.99 AUD
South AfricaSunday, May 1912:05 am SAST DAZN399.99 ZAR
IndiaSunday, May 193:35 am ISTDAZN1,850.00 INR
Where is the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight?

Tyson-Fury-2023Getty

The fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight card

TitleFight
HeavyweightTyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk
CruiserweightJai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis
Super-featherweightJoe Cordina (C) vs Anthony Cacace
HeavyweightAgit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez
CruiserweightSergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar
LightweightMark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab
HeavyweightMoses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev
CruiserweightDavid Nyika vs Michael Seitz
FeatherweightIsaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

Tyson Fury professional boxing stats

  • Age: 35
  • Height: 6ft 9in
  • Reach: 85"
  • Total fights: 35
  • Record: 34-1 (0 KOs)

Oleksandr Usyk professional boxing stats

  • Age: 37
  • Height: 6ft 3in
  • Reach: 78"
  • Total fights: 21
  • Record: 21-0 (14 KOs)
