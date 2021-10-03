Furious Guardiola carded as Man City manager fumes over Milner no-call
Pep Guardiola was carded for his touchline outburst in the second half of Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.
The manager was furious when James Milner was spared a second yellow despite appearing to chop down Bernardo Silva. Soon after the incident, Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a lead with a brilliant solo goal, though Manchester City later found an equaliser through Kevin De Bruyne.
Guardiola spent several minutes screaming at officials before being punished and told to sit down.
Guardiola's fury
Why was Milner starting for Liverpool?
Milner's presence in the match was forced by an injury to first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The 35-year-old struggled at times to keep up with Phil Foden down the wing as Manchester City made a concerted effort to attack his side of the pitch.
More to come.