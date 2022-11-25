'I was full of rage' - Chelsea star Havertz laments 'shots fired' at the Germany squad after Japan upset

Kai Havertz has been "full of rage" since Germany lost 2-1 by Japan in the World Cup as he complained about the negative comments aimed at the team.

Germany lost 2-1 to Japan in World Cup opener

Havertz left distraught by team's loss

But says they need more support from fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany surrendered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to their Asian opponents in their opening game of the competition. Hansi Flick's team were heavily criticised by media and their own fans in the wake of the defeat and Havertz feels that they deserve more support.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I wasn't in a great mood in the last few days. I was full of rage," he said at a press conference. "I can understand that there's negativity in the air now, amongst fans and media. I also know that there are always a lot of shots fired against us and that not everyone is behind us.

"We know that at this tournament we might not have the kind of support we're used to. In the first game, it felt like a little less, but I would appeal to everyone to support us on Sunday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany sit three points behind Japan and Spain in Group E and cannot afford to slip up again in their next two games or else they face an early elimination.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? Havertz and his team-mates will have to go for all three points when they take on Spain on Sunday in their second game of the competition.