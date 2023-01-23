Fulham vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Fulham vs Tottenham in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Fulham are up against Tottenham in a Premier League clash on Monday.

Following back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Manchester City, Antonio Conte's side will be hoping to get back to winning ways if they want to boost their hopes of a top four spot. They currently have 33 points from 20 games, six fewer than fourth-placed Manchester United.

Fulham registered three back-to-back Premier League wins, including a victory over Chelsea, before losing to Newcastle United in the last gameweek. With 30 points from 20 matches, they too are in contention for an unlikely Champions League slot.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Fulham vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Tottenham Date: January 23, 2023 (US & UK), January 24, 2023 (India) Kick-off: 3.00pm ET, 8.00pm GMT, 1.30am IST (Jan 24) Venue: Craven Cottage, London

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network and streamed on NBCSports.

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky Go in the United Kingdom (UK).

It will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and streamed on Hotstar in India.

Fulham team news & squad

Marco Silva has the full squad at his disposal as there are no major injury concerns in the Fulham squad. Antonee Robinson, who missed the clash against Newcastle due to a suspension, is back in the squad.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Rodak, Leno Defenders Tete, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Mbabu, Diop, Robinson Midfielders Reed, Cairney, Chalobah, Pereira, Onomah, Palhinha Forwards Kebano, Wilson, Mitrovic, Solomon, De Cordova-Reid, Borges Da Silva, James, Vinicius

Tottenham team news & squad

Lucas Moura continues to be unavailable for selection for Antonio Conte's team due to a tendon injury.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Perisic, Kane, Son