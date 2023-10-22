'I was really frustrated' - Unai Emery outlines reasons for failed Arsenal spell and gives verdict on Mikel Arteta's tenure at Emirates Stadium

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery revealed why he was left frustrated at the end of his failed managerial stint with the Gunners.

Replaced Wenger as Arsenal manager

Hailed current Arsenal coach Arteta

WHAT HAPPENED? Emery, who currently manages Aston Villa in the Premier League, claimed that he cherished the challenge of being an Arsenal manager right after their legendary coach Arsene Wenger left the club but he felt that he deserved more time to deliver results.

The Spanish coach also hailed Mikel Arteta's contribution to the transformation of the Gunners in the recent season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Times, Emery said, "It was a very good challenge but when I finished after one year and six months, in November [2019] I was really frustrated. The first year was good, the second year started a bit so-so and then it was over.

"Arsenal was difficult to arrive at after Wenger. What was needed was a process. The supporters respected me a lot and I was frustrated because I was thinking, ‘I can do it, but I need time'. But I understand always football. I understand always my position as a coach. You have to win. You convince by winning."

He added, "The work Arteta is doing there now is brilliant and he’s doing more or less everything I was thinking needed to be done there. And now history is different. I am here. I have my challenge here. And Aston Villa is an amazing club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After leaving the north London club in 2019, the 51-year-old headed back to La Liga and took charge of Villarreal ahead of the 2020/21 season. He guided them to a Europa League title in his first season before taking them to the Champions League semi-final in the subsequent campaign.

In October 2022, he replaced Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss and guided them to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League in his maiden season with the club.

WHAT NEXT? The Villans are currently in action against West Ham in the Premier League. On Thursday, they face AZ Alkmaar in a Europa Conference League clash.