From reviving Ozil to reintegrating Xhaka - How Arteta has lifted the Arsenal gloom

The Gunners' head coach picked up his first victory on New Year's Day as his clearly re-energised side beat Manchester United 2-0 at Emirates

When the clock reaches the 85-minute mark at Emirates Stadium, it is usually the cue for a mass stampede towards the exits.

The sight of thousands of fans leaving their seats early in an attempt to beat the rush for the nearby tube stations is an all-too-regular one in north London.

Given results during the past few months, that is perhaps not a surprise, especially when you factor in that performances have also been largely awful.

But, on Wednesday night, it was different. With a first home win in three months imminent, the Arsenal fans stayed and urged their team on during the closing stages of their vibrant 2-0 win over .

When the full-time whistle went, the ground was still full. The atmosphere crackled as Arsenal’s players gathered in the centre-circle to celebrate a first home success since October.

Mikel Arteta, the architect of it all, then strode towards them all. There was a high five and a hug for a beaming Mesut Ozil. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then made a beeline for his new head coach, as did Sokratis, Reiss Nelson and Granit Xhaka. Everyone wanted in on the action.

This is a squad that looks reborn. The shackles have been lifted, the dark clouds of the Unai Emery era forgotten. In just two weeks, Arteta has transformed the mood around the capital’s most successful club.

“The fun is back,” said Sokratis after the game. He’s not wrong.

What Arteta has done in such a short space of time has been remarkable. The club was on its knees when he arrived, negativity had seeped into every corner of the stadium. Fans were turning up every other week expecting to see their team lose, with empty seats even beginning to outnumber supporters for some games.

But now there is a sense of belief again, of excitement about what could be to come. For the first time in months, it feels like everyone at Arsenal is pulling in the same direction.

“Mikel is a great coach,” said David Luiz. “He brings things and I believe in his philosophy. I think he can improve every single player.

"In life, when you are happy, the results can be totally different. If you sleep happy, you can sleep four hours and better than sleep sad for eight hours. If you work with happiness and believe in what you are doing, it is totally different.“

From the moment he returned to Arsenal, Arteta has set about trying to right the wrongs of the previous regime.

Lucas Torreira, criminally misused by Emery, has been restored to the base of midfield and has delivered three performances that make a mockery of the notion he is better suited to a more advanced midfield role.

The Uruguayan was exceptional against United. Sitting in front of the back four he provided a barrier that the visitors couldn’t break down. He made more clearances than anyone else, won possession back nine times and made two interceptions, all while covering a distance of 11.41 kilometres. The one player who covered more? Ozil.

Like Torreira, Ozil has been reborn under Arteta. He feels wanted again and he now has a coach who will focus on his stengths rather than his weaknesses.

The German covered a distance of 11.54km on Wednesday night, more than every other player on the field. He also won possession back 10 times, another number no-one on the field could better.

“Look at Ozil,” remarked Rio Ferdinand in the BT Sport studio after the game. “I think that is the first time I’ve seen him smile in 18 months, and that’s because he must be enjoying training.”

This Arsenal squad has been crying out for a coach that understands them.

Under Emery, they were bogged down by video analysis sessions and training programs that left them uninspired and confused.

But now there is a clarity about what is being asked of them. Arteta has made his vision clear from the second he walked through the door.

It’s about working hard and working for each other. If a player does not buy into that ethos, then he will be moved on. As Arteta says himself, it’s non-negotiable.

But everyone is buying into it. Even Xhaka, who looked halfway out the door after his spat with the Arsenal fans in October, looks to have committed to staying at least until the end of the season.

The way Arteta has managed the Xhaka situation has been very impressive. When he arrived he inherited a player who was disillusioned and who felt unloved. He’d fallen out with the supporters and had the captaincy stripped from him by a coach who had publicly offered him little support.

A January move to seemed certain, but Arteta has worked hard to get Xhaka back onside and now appears to have reversed the situation.

"I think he's going to stay," said the Spaniard after the win against United.

"I really like him. The way we want to play, if we get him on board, then he can be a tremendous player for the football club. I'm just delighted to have him."

Xhaka is a player who divides opinion but his importance to the team can’t be questioned.

When he plays well, he makes Arsenal tick and there is no-one else in the squad that can cover for the loss of his passing ability in midfield when he is not available.

It would have been incredibly difficult to find a replacement in the January window, so the way Arteta seems to have turned that situation around deserves great credit.

Seeing Xhaka stood in the centre circle after Wednesday night’s win leading the celebrations with his team-mates summed things up.

Negativity has been replaced by optimism. For the first time in months, you feel that Arsenal are on the right path.

There is still clearly a long way to go, but with Arteta at the helm you sense the future looks bright in north London once again.