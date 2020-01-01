From NHS psychiatric hospital to Malaysia international - The remarkable story of Darren Lok

It has been an eventful four years in Malaysia for Darren Lok with plenty of highs, lows and a lot of scars to show since coming over from England.

Even though he was born and grew up 10,514 km from Malaysia, the Southeast Asian country was not an unfamiliar ground for Darren. The birthplace of his father and with many of his relatives still in the country, he would find himself making regular holiday visits to Melaka and .

Little did he know then that he would end up making a more permanent move to Malaysia in the latter part of his young life because of football. Making it as a footballer in is not the easiest of tasks with so many ladders to climb and Darren’s journey began in the Conference in the 2011/12 season with Eastbourne Borough FC, which is the sixth tier of English football.

Had he been playing football in the 90s or early 2000s, that move to Malaysia might never have come but thanks to the internet, he found himself making his way to his former holiday destination in 2016. A chance interview with a Malaysian edition of an international football magazine put him on the path to become a professional footballer.

“From a young age, Malaysia had always been a big part of my life. I’ve been coming back most years for family holidays because I’ve got families here still. The country itself is something that I’m familiar with already but in terms of Malaysian football, I’ve got to be completely honest and say that I didn’t know much about it until about a year before I came over to play,” Darren told Goal.

“I was contacted on social media by the magazine. It was around the time where a few of the mixed heritage players have already started to come up. I don’t know how they were able to find out about me but I did an interview with them. That was the first part of the journey, that story got a bit of recognition and I was contacted by Scott (Ollerenshaw).

“When this came up, I had just bought my house in England, so it was a big decision that I had to discuss with my partner. I asked to be given time until the end of the season in England before considering a move to Malaysia. At that time, it was only JDT that was interested but I wasn’t sure whether it was going to be JDT or JDTII. They wanted me to come over and start training, then it will all be decided depending on how I perform.”

Going from juggling between working shifts at a National Health Service hospital and football to being able to fully concentrate on the latter is a massive move for anybody. And for Darren to do in a completely new environment meant that he needed a settling in period.

The fact that his big move was to the champions of Malaysia Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), albeit first via their second team Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDTII) who were competing in the Premier League meant big demands and big expectations. And it wasn’t easy right from the start.

With Darren still holding a British passport and the import quota at JDTII filled, work was needed on the former to get him a Malaysian passport because of his father’s ties, so that he would be able to play in the domestic competition as a local player.

But the process took longer than expected and Darren was left with plenty of training but no match time for a good part of three months. By the time the ink dried on his new Malaysian passport, there was only two matches left in the season for JDTII but enough to see Darren earn a place in the Malaysia national team.

“When I first came over, not knowing a great deal about Malaysian football, I was quite impressed with the level of training and tempo. The weather was difficult for me to adjust, it took a long time getting used to the heat. The pitches are very different to what I was playing in Europe, the ball rolls a lot different and the grass was different - so there was some fair bit of adaptation to get used to.

“It was a bit of a strange time and my situation was different to the other boys in the sense that they managed to get their passport rather quickly while I was kept waiting for months and months - it was a long process. So that meant a long time in training but not being able to participate in matches. When my passport finally came through, it was just a crazy few months that followed.

“When I made my debut for JDTII, I think I came on at half time. I think I did okay, not really great because it takes time to get into the rhythm. Then I made another appearance and it was already the end of the season - that’s how long I waited for the passport! After that news started filtering through that I might get the call-up for the national team.

"Obviously I was over the moon about it but quite surprised at the same time because I haven’t had enough time to prove myself. I saw people saying that this shouldn’t have happened because he hasn’t done anything and I sort of agree with them. We need to be there on merit but obviously that doesn’t take away how proud I am to be called up and I’m grateful to Ong for calling me up.”

A successful training camp and a spectacular debut in an international friendly against Papua New Guinea which Malaysia won 2-1 saw Ong Kim Swee naming Darren in the final squad for the group stage of the 2016 , albeit at a time where the national team head coach’s hands were slightly tied when it came to squad selection.

It wasn’t a tournament to remember for Malaysia in Yangon as they finished third in the group behind and Myanmar but nonetheless served as the perfect education to what football in the region is for Darren. He started in the win over Cambodia but only came on as a substitute against the two teams who went on to qualify out from Group B.

“I thought I did quite well in the training camp and played well in that friendly against Papua New Guinea. For Ong, that was enough to take me to the Suzuki Cup. Obviously it wasn't a great tournament for the team but I remembered how surreal it was being on the bench in that last group game against Myanmar. It was still incredible to take in the atmosphere in a 40,000 crowd because I’ve never experienced that kind of crowd.

“Even since I got my passport, it all felt a bit of a blur because things moved so fast that I haven’t had a chance to take things in. It was just training and matches, more training and then more matches. I wasn’t really aware how big the competition was before that because in the first two matches we played, it wasn’t a big crowd. But that final group match really made an impression.

Having already got a taste of domestic and international football, Darren was very much looking forward to the new 2017 season where he also got promoted to JDT side that competed in the Super League. But life often throws unexpected challenges and it came in both the literal and figurative sense for the then 27 year old.

A broken leg suffered in pre-season meant that for the first time in his career, Darren faced a long time out from the game and it put a dampener on his fledgling career in Malaysia. To his credit, he fought his way back through recovery and eventually got his opportunity with the Super League champions and even scored his first international goal against Syria that year but momentum was definitely lost because of that injury.

“On the back of the AFF, I went home for a few weeks to see my family. During that time, I heard that I would be going up to JDT. I was thrilled because that’s my main aim when I moved over there, everyone wants to be in the first team of any club. Pre-season was great and I was enjoying it.

“You feel like you’re in an European club because of the way things are done there. I was excited and looking forward to it but at the end of the pre-season, I broke my leg. It was quite a bad fracture on my fibula and I’ve got a plate in there still. If I’m honest, I still feel it everyday when I trained, it never quite felt the same.

“I managed to come back towards the end of that season and made some appearances. I scored a few goals, made a few appearances that season and I think I did alright. I really thought things would get going after such a long wait the year before so it was a hard one to take but these things happen in football and you just got to try to stay strong and come back as well as possible.

“I played a lot of football in England where it was known to be physical but I’ve never ever had injury problems.This was the biggest injury I’ve ever had to deal with. Luckily for me, after the injury and operation, I was only a few weeks away from the club. I was straight back into training with the physio where I did a lot of gym work.

“Although I wasn’t out on the pitch, I still went in everyday and that focus helped me through the whole recovery process. It would have been difficult for any footballer to be away for months, so for me to have that routine of going in each day was good for me.”

As it often is with players, once they get a big injury it would impact on them the rest of their career and it was no different for Darren. In the 2018 season, he was still kept in the JDT squad and even made a few starts in the for them but maintaining long-term fitness was starting to become a real issue.

A year later, he was placed back in the arms of JDTII when he suffered his second terrible injury which again kept him out for long periods. He did come back and helped the club lift the 2019 Challenge Cup but by then he already knew that it would be his last meaningful act for his first club in Malaysia.

“In 2019, I moved back down to JDTII but it was early doors in the season when my other leg got broken, tore some ligament and fractured my knee cap at the start of the season. Came back just in time for the Challenge Cup. My contract was ending that season and I felt that I wasn't getting football. The club wanted a younger team and I needed to play in the Super League, so it was right for both parties for me to find a new club.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done so far but in my head, I obviously set myself targets and things to achieve. It’s not been plain sailing. Of course I would have liked to have achieved a little more and played more for the national team. If I can get a good run going, I want to get back into the national team. I’ve had a lot of injuries, it’s either one thing or the other, I’ve never had a full season behind me.

"Just when I started to think that this 2020 season could be a great season for me, it got cut down to just half the number of matches and looking very much like another season that will just pass me by. But I’m hopeful that we can come back soon, my main focus is just to get that run of games under my belt because I feel that is not something I’ve been able to do yet. Fingers crossed!”

Now with FC, Darren is first and foremost looking to put his injury-ridden past behind him. He has to compete against Dominique Da Sylva for the striking berth as he looks to launch his Malaysian adventure for the second time under better physical luck.

With the AFF Championship coming round again later in the year, there may yet be an opportunity for Darren to make a return to the competition four years since he made his competitive debut in it. As someone who has already had to fight back through two leg breaks, it’ll be hard not to root for him to finally show what he can do.