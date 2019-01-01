Friday's Caf Champions League review: Esperance upstage FC Platinum

The Caf Champions League resumed on Friday with Esperance overpowering Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum 2-0 in Tunis

A brace by Taha Yassine Khenissi ensured a 2-0 victory for Esperance over visitors FC Platinum, and saw the Tunisians collect their first full set of maximum points in Group B.

Khenissi scored a goal in either half to hand defending champions Esperance the three points against the Zimbabwean champions.

After drawing 1-1 with Horoya in their first match away, Esperance recovered to notch a maiden win in this group.

While the Zimbabweans offered little attack, Esperance opened the scoring 24 minutes into the game with Khenissi beating the visitors’ goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

The first half ended with both sides barely producing clear-cut chances.

But after the restart with the hosts dominating possession, Khenissi doubled Esperance’s advantage in the 65th minute.

Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom provided a headed pass to Khenissi to finish home with his head and seal the victory for the Tunisians.