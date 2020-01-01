Fred airs Pogba transfer hope as ‘great player’ continues to be linked with Man Utd exit

The Brazil international is hoping that the Red Devils can keep a World Cup winner on their books, adding depth to their pool of midfield talent

Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from , but Red Devils team-mate Fred is hoping that a “great player” can be kept at Old Trafford.

A return to Juventus or big-money move to long-standing suitors Real Madrid has been mooted for the World Cup winner.

With questions having been asked of his form, fitness and commitment throughout a second spell in , Pogba’s future has never been far from the headlines.

The 2019-20 campaign has seen him restricted to just eight appearances, with United having moved to bring in the talismanic presence of Bruno Fernandes during his absence.

Given that the international has settled so quickly in new surroundings, it has been suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer no longer needs Pogba.

The United boss has, however, aired his excitement at forging a productive new partnership at the heart of his side.

Fred would face competition for his spot were Pogba and Fernandes to strike up an understanding, but the international admits squad depth would be a positive.

With that in mind, the 27-year-old is eager to see Pogba stay put and silence his detractors.

Fred told Esporte Interativo: “Pogba is a great player.

“The people who are here on a daily basis with him know that. Everyone who watched the World Cup and watched his football knows that he’s a great player. And for sure we want him to stay. Because he will add a lot to us.

“He’s a guy who has an immense quality, he’s a strong player for the Premier League. He knows how to play the Premier League. So I’m sure I want him to stay because I’m sure he will help us a lot.

“We’re in the same position, but the more quality players on the team, the better. You will not build a team with 11 players. You need a strong squad. So I really hope that he stays, and if he stays, I’m sure he will be a very strong reinforcement for us next season.”

Fred is another to have benefited from Pogba’s enforced absence this season, with the South American taking in 39 appearances across all competitions as he starts to justify the £52.5 million ($64m) transfer fee it required to lure him away from .