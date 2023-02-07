Fred & McTominay set ‘earn their money’ Man Utd challenge during Casemiro three-match ban

Manchester United duo Fred and Scott McTominay have been challenged by Dwight Yorke to “earn their money” during Casemiro’s untimely suspension.

Brazilian star suspended following red card

Erik ten Hag needs others to step up

Brazil & Scotland internationals raring to go

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international midfielder is about to serve a three-match ban after collecting a straight red card for grabbing Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes by the throat during United’s last Premier League outing. Casemiro will be missing for a double-header with Leeds and a home date with Leicester, meaning that the likes of Fred and McTominay are going to have to step up and cover his enforced absence.

WHAT THEY SAID: Yorke, a 1999 Treble winner with United, has told Ladbrokes of the need for others to prove their worth while a talismanic presence is banned: “It’s harsh on his [Casemiro’s] team-mates, because we all know what he brings to the table, and they’re a much better side with him involved. It’ll be a massive loss for them, but this is where the top teams are tested; you need players to come in and do the job while he’s out.

“For the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, their job right now is simple: they’ve got to stand up now, and earn their money. You’ve got to come in when the team needs you. Erik ten Hag needs to pull those players aside and just stress how much he needs them in Casemiro’s absence. That’s where you get team unity, when the boys sitting on the bench can come in and do a job. Help the team. These fringe players have to stand up… it’s why you have such big squads. You can’t rely on one player all season. There has to be depth in quality, otherwise what are you getting paid for?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United were disappointed at seeing Casemiro given his marching orders against Palace, with several players from both sides caught up in an unsightly melee, but they have decided against appealing that decision due to the risk of seeing the South American’s ban extended. Fred is set to start United's next outing against Leeds, but McTominay will sit out the Old Trafford meeting due to injury.

WHAT NEXT? United head into a home date with Leeds on Wednesday sat third in the Premier League table, three points behind neighbours Manchester City – who have been stung by charges relating to financial mismanagement – and eight adrift of leaders Arsenal.