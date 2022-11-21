France vs Australia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about where to watch France vs Australia World Cup 2022 match in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

France will take on Australia in their first 2022 World Cup Group D match on Tuesday at the Al Janoub Stadium, as they begin their defence of their crown.

A 2-0 win over Austria in September is France's only victory in their last six matches. Their poor form has cost them a place in the Nations League finals, but Didier Deschamps' side will still have to be considered as one of the favourites despite their recent form. Karim Benzema's absence will hurt the team's chances but fans will be fairly confident they have enough talent in the squad to cope with the situation.

Australia, meanwhile, are on a winning run of five matches, which includes two friendlies against New Zealand they played in September. Graham Arnold will be hoping his team can carry their recent form to the big stage as they face the daunting task of taking points off Les Bleus.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

France vs Australia date & kick-off time

Game: France vs Australia Date: November 22, 2022 Kick-off 2:00pm ET / 7:00pm GMT / 9:00pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Nov 23) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch France vs Australia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports and Telemundo.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One.

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream on Voot Select.

Country TV Channel Live Stream UK BBC One BBC iPlayer US FOX Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports India Sports 18 SD/HD Voot Select, Jio TV Africa SuperSport SuperSport

France squad and team news

Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane had returned to training for France but the former has been ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury. Varane is unlikely to be risked for the first game of the campaign.

Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku are the others who could have boosted the squad but will miss the tournament due to injury setbacks. Eduardo Camavinga missed a training session due to discomfort but should be fit and ready for the opening game.

France predicted XI: Lloris; Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, Lucas Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Areola, Lloris, Mandanda Defenders Saliba, Varane, Konate, Disasi, Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas, Theo, Kounde Midfielders Camavinga, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Fofana, Tchouameni, Veretout Forwards Griezmann, Giroud, Dembele, Mbappe, Coman, Muani, Thuram

Australia squad & team news

Hibernian striker Martin Boyle has had to withdraw from the Australian squad due to his injury.

Ajdin Hrustic was an concern for the team but is likely return to the line-up following a successful recovery

Australia predicted XI: Ryan; Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Atkinson; Mooy, Irvine; Hrustic; Leckie, Cummings, Mabil