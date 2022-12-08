'France all trust Mbappe' - Fofana laughs after suggestion that England will stop team-mate in World Cup quarter-final

France midfielder Youssouf Fofana thinks Kylian Mbappe can handle Kyle Walker in their upcoming World Cup match on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Walker said ahead of the quarter-final against Les Bleus that his job on Saturday is to stop the France and Paris Saint-Germain star, but Fofana says nobody has found the way to keep the forward quiet as he laughed off the idea and emphasised his team's trust in their top finisher.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's to [Kyle Walker's] credit if he knows how to stop Kylian, in the meantime, there are 19 teams still waiting for the solution in Ligue 1!" Fofana said with a laugh at a press conference. "And others in the Champions League! We all trust him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has been spectacular at the World Cup this year. He is the tournament's top scorer with five goals and is also currently tops the goal charts in both the Champions League and Ligue 1.

DID YOU KNOW? Mbappe has now scored nine goals in World Cup finals. He is the first player to score nine goals in the competition before his 24th birthday.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Mbappe will hope to fire France into the semi-finals of the competition on Saturday when they meet England. The winner of the tie will go on to meet either Morocco or Portugal.