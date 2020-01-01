Four remaining WCQ Asian matches likely to be postponed, according to source

AFC will meet with FIFA and West Asian countries to decide on the remaining qualification matches, amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

While the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has officially decided to escalate discussions regarding matches involving their member nations to the FIFA level, a source told Goal that its member countries may support postponing upcoming international matches.

Due to the current outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 that has seen several countries suspending their domestic competitions or holding matches behind closed doors, on Monday the AFC held an emergency meeting in , Malaysia on March 2, Monday afternoon.

More teams

In a press release issued after the meeting, it announced changes to the AFC fixtures. Furthermore, it will also hold further discussions with FIFA and its West Asian member nations later this week, on the question of its four remaining World Cup Asian qualification matchdays.

Matchdays seven and eight had been scheduled to take place in late March this year, ninth and tenth rounds in early June.

When contacted by Goal, a source close to the confederation revealed the current sentiment among the member nations regarding the four matchdays.

"They have indicated their support for the postponement of the March matches, and possibly of the June ones as well.

"They will make this decision with the West Asian countries' agreement and then go to FIFA. This is what's most likely to happen, and the meetings with FIFA and West Asian countries are set to take place later this week," informed the source.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account!