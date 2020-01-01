Foster: Former Orlando Pirates striker joins Vitoria Guimaraes from AS Monaco

The promising marksman has found a new home in Portugal after leaving the former French champions

Vitoria de Guimaraes have announced the signing youth international Lyle Foster from AS .

The 19-year-old striker was on the books of Belgian club Cercle Brugge during the 2019/20 season, while on loan from French outfit Monaco.

Guimaraes disclosed that they have snapped up Foster from Monaco on a permanent deal which is worth €1.2 million ($1.4 million - R24.7 million).

The club released the following statement on Thursday afternoon.

“Vitória Sport Clube, Futebol SAD announces that it has reached an agreement with AS Monaco for the transfer of Lyle Foster, who signs a contract valid for the next five sports seasons."

"Vitória SC holds 95% of the economic rights of the South African striker for the value of €1,200,000, with goals that can reach up to €300,000 [Translated]."

“Foster, 19 years old, has already represented the national team of his country three times, following a successful path for the youth teams that culminated with the achievement of the COSAFA U-20 of 2017, in which he scored three goals, one of them in the final."

"The striker was part of the shortlist of nominees for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Golden Boy trophy, which distinguishes the best under-21 players playing in Europe."

“The reinforcement of Vitória SC proved to be at the service of the , from where he moved to AS Monaco last year."

"After making his debut for the Monegasque team, Foster spent the second half of the season in , on loan from Cercle Brugge,” read the club’s statement.

Foster