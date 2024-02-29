2024 Formula One schedule: What F1 race is on today?

Full schedule from the season opener to Silverstone and the final race of the season

The 2024 Formula One season is here, heralding the return of the world’s biggest sports competition in all its glory. Twenty racers, across 10 teams, are set to take to the track in pursuit of glory across two dozen race weekends, taking in five continents and almost every corner of the globe.

All eyes are on Max Verstappen as the Red Bull superstar bids to make it a fourth crown as world champion, and the Dutchman is widely tipped to make good on another success over the course of the year. But don’t discount seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, looking to snap a first victory since the 2021 campaign in his farewell season with Mercedes before he makes the leap to Ferrari.

Throw in Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, and the evergreen Fernando Alonso - who first raced in the competition way back in 2001 - and you have the table set for a season that could yet serve up some unexpected surprises along the way.

GOAL brings you all the details on the 2024 Formula One season below, including the upcoming schedule, race results, and where to catch all the action from this season.

2024 Formula One Schedule

Below is a full schedule of the 2024 Formula One season, including timings and how to watch the race from the US or UK.

How to watch the 2024 Formula One season

In the United States, viewers can watch the 2024 Formula One season through ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. FuboTV is the best streaming service for viewers looking to watch the entire 2024 Formula One season and more.

Fans can catch all the F1 Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

In the United Kingdom, viewers can follow the campaign through Sky Sports F1 and stream through Sky Go. Sky Sports holds exclusive coverage of Formula One all season long, and simulcasts several races on their Sky Sports Main Event channel. The lone exception is the British Grand Prix, which will also be carried on free-to-air television by Channel 4.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Sky Sports F1 is currently on sale for £15.00/month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.