Former Premier League star Bardsley signs for League Two Stockport County & agrees to donate entire salary to charity

Former Manchester United defender Phil Bardsley has signed for League Two Stockport County - and will donate his entire salary to charity.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old had been training with the Hatters as he worked his way back from injury and has now elected to put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season. All of his wages will be donated to County's Community Trust.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bardsley said of the move: “This is a dream signing. Over the last six months I’ve had the honour of training with the club as I bounce back from injury, and during this time County has felt more and more like a home for me thanks to the support from the players, coaching staff and wider club. Having the opportunity to sign for the club and to give back to the Community Trust at the same time feels like the perfect way for me to make my return to football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stockport currently sit in 13th position in League Two in what is their first season back in the EFL since relegation in 2011. They will hope the signing of Bardsley can propel them further up the table in the second half of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARDSLEY? Stockport will hope to have their new man involved when they face Gillingham on Saturday at Edgeley Park.