Former Manchester City defender Elabdellaoui rushed to hospital after New Year's Eve fireworks accident

The Norway international remains in hospital after having treatment overnight, with the extent of any long-term injury still unclear

defender Omar Elabdellaoui was rushed to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands and face when some fireworks he was holding exploded during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In a statement released shortly after the incident, Galatasaray said there was no threat to Elabdellaoui’s life but that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment, with particular concern over injuries to his eyes.

“Our player Omar Elabdellaoui was taken to Liv Hospital tonight” read the statement. “Unfortunately, he was injured in an incident at home. In the hospital he received first aid.

"The damage in his eyes will only be clear after further examination. He is fully conscious now and there is no risk of death.

“We hope that our important player will return healthy and well as soon as possible.”

Galatasaray vice-president Adurrahim Albayrak, coach Fatih Terim and captain Arda Turan are believed to have visited Elabdellaoui in hospital.

Doctor Vedat , who has been treating the 29-year-old, said he was beginning to show signs of improvement.

"There are injuries in both eyes, more in one eye,” he said. “His current situation is better than yesterday. He has the ability to see, but how will his condition be in the future? It is difficult to say anything now.”

Galatasaray President Mustafa Cengiz also sought to reassure concerned supporters in a statement.

"Omar Elabdellaoui is in good health.” it read. “It is still early to talk [about his long-term health], but he is getting better. The hope should never be lost. I think that we have to wait one or two weeks.”

Elabdellaoui has made seven appearances for Galatasaray since joining in August from Greek side , where he made more than 100 appearances over six years.

He began his senior career at but failed to make a competitive appearance for the Premier League club, spending time out on loan at Stromsgodset, and Eintracht Braunschweig.

He eventually made a permanent move to Braunschweig in 2013, spending a season with the German side before moving to Olympiakos.

He also had a short loan spell back in the Premier League with in 2017, making nine appearances in all competitions.