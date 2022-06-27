Former Manchester City captain Fernandinho seals return to Brazil with Athletico Paranaense
(C)Getty Images
Athletico Paranense have completed the signing of former Manchester City star Fernandinho, the club announced.
Fernandinho left Manchester City this summer, departing on a high after winning yet another Premier League title.
The now-former City captain will now return to his home country to sign with Paranense after originally representing the club from 2002-05.
More to come...