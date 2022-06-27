Former Manchester City captain Fernandinho seals return to Brazil with Athletico Paranaense

The midfielder will return to his home country after over a decade in Europe

Athletico Paranense have completed the signing of former Manchester City star Fernandinho, the club announced.

Fernandinho left Manchester City this summer, departing on a high after winning yet another Premier League title.

The now-former City captain will now return to his home country to sign with Paranense after originally representing the club from 2002-05.

More to come...