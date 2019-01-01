Former Man Utd coach can see De Gea being succeeded by home-grown goalkeeper

Eric Steele, who worked with the Red Devils’ current No.1 when he arrived at Old Trafford, is encouraged by the number of emerging English talents

could have a home-grown successor to David de Gea when the time comes to find a new goalkeeper, claims former Red Devils coach Eric Steele.

Those at Old Trafford have relied heavily on imports between the sticks in the modern era.

Peter Schmeichel set a new standard during an iconic spell, with the likes of Edwin van der Sar and De Gea following in his footsteps.

Steele was goalkeeping coach when the latter was brought to the Premier League, but believes the emergence of more English talent means a change of approach could be in the offing.

He told Sky Sports, with De Gea yet to extend a contract due to expire next summer and Dean Henderson already expressing a desire to take the No.1 spot: "Yeah, I did it [looked abroad]. And as you know, it was at a very big club. At the time, I had to have a good look around.

"I look now, and it has come half circle - not quite full circle yet, but it's got to encourage us. As an set-up, it's great to have more English keepers playing in the Premier League, and long may it continue.

"We've probably now got the best depth [in English goalkeeping], so St George's Park has worked. The DNA is right. We are seeing the fruition of that - we've won tournaments. And developed a lot of talent."

While encouraged by the growth of English goalkeeping talent, Steele is also pleased to see the role gaining more prominence amid a notable shift in the qualities now being sought.

He added: "Back then [when De Gea joined], in terms of the work you would do on the training pitch, it would probably be 70 per cent focused on the hands - making sure you keep it out of the net - and 30 per cent on the feet, with the ball. Now, it's probably reversed.

"Premier League coaches have realised the positive impact keepers can have on the team. It's developed immeasurably over the last 10 years.

"You've got to have that. I still believe you have to keep the ball out of the net. But look at Alisson, look at Ederson. Look at Pickford for England.

"Steve Holland (Gareth Southgate's assistant) did a session here [with the senior England squad] - a whole session on how to defend set plays. But he did that within a game environment, so that brings the goalkeepers right into the centre.

"It's familiarity with both the hands and the feet - deal with the shots and the crosses still, but out of possession, goalkeepers now have to sweep behind their defence.

"It's all about an awareness of danger, and an awareness of how to build attacks. And you have to do that within a team framework."