Former Malaysia international Anuar Abu Bakar passes away

Former Malaysia international and Selangor player Anuar Abu Bakar passed away from liver cancer on Monday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Former Malaysia international and player Anuar Abu Bakar has passed away from cancer aged 48 years old, on Monday night.

The news was revealed on the Red Giants social media on the same night.

News of Anuar's illness from liver cancer had first been annnounced by the club and the Shah Alam City Council around a month earlier. His former team and the city council also launched a donation drive, whose collection of RM33,624 (around USD8,100) had just been handed to his family last Saturday.

According to reports, Anuar passed at the Shah Alam Hospital, and was buried at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetery in the city on Tuesday morning.

