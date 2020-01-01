Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp linked to Ethiopia's Saint George SC - Reports

The well-travelled former Glamour Boys coach will reportedly pen a three-year contract in Addis Ababa

Ex- head coach Ernst Middendorp is looking likely to start a new chapter in his career with Ethiopian side Saint George SC.

The club has not yet confirmed Middendorp's arrival, but according to FarPost, the German is expected to be handed a three-year deal by the East African giant.

The same publication claim Middendorp had also been in the running for the head post position at ambitious Tanzanian outfit Yanga. He had also been linked to the job at Cape Town prior to the club's split from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

More teams

The well-travelled mentor had looked set last season to help Kaizer Chiefs break their five-year trophy drought, in what was his second spell with the club.

But it all fell apart in rather spectacular fashion after a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic as Amakhosi won just two of their final eight league matches, allowing to pip them to the title.

Article continues below

That proved to be the end of Middendorp's stay at Naturena as he was replaced by Gavin Hunt recently.

The 61-year-old had previously worked at numerous other Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs in including , , , and Bloemfontein . His coaching career has also taken him to , , and Cyprus, while he has worked in too.

Saint George are Ethiopia's biggest and oldest club; they were established in 1935 and have won the top-flight title 29 times.