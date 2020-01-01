Former Juventus and Italy boss Lippi announces coaching retirement

The veteran manager enjoyed a career filled with silverware but is now ready to step away from the game

Former , and World Cup-winning boss Marcello Lippi said he is "definitely done" with coaching.

Lippi has been without a job since resigning as China head coach in November last year following a 2022 World Cup qualifying defeat to Syria – his second stint in charge of the Asian nation lasting just six months.

The 72-year-old tasted silverware with Italy, giants Juventus and Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande but the Italian great will not be returning to the dugout.

More teams

"I'm definitely done with the coaching job," Lippi told Radio Sportiva . "That's right, it's enough. Maybe I could be useful in other roles, let's see. But nothing until spring."

After spells with and , Lippi took charge of Juventus in 1994 – guiding the Bianconeri to three Serie A titles and the club's last trophy in 1995-96.

Across two stints as Juve coach, sandwiched in between a one-year tenure with rivals , Lippi won five Serie A trophies, four Supercoppa Italiana crowns, the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup and .

After leaving Juventus in 2004, Lippi helped Italy to World Cup glory in 2006 and he was re-appointed by the Azzurri in 2008 following two years away from the national team.

In , Lippi joined Guangzhou Evergrande in 2012 and claimed three Chinese Super League titles and the trophy to go with Chinese and Chinese FA Super Cup success.

Lippi however struggled to carve out success with 's national team and announced his shock resignation in November last year after a disappointing loss against Syria.

Article continues below

“A team should give everything on the pitch. The tactics of the head coach should be carried out. If the player is afraid of losing the game, then there is no fighting spirit, desire, guts," Lippi said post-match.

“It is my responsibility, the head coach's responsibility, although we defeated Guam and the Maldives, but the team that we played against today was better, more coordinated and organised than us.

“My annual salary is very high. I am fully responsible for this loss. Now I declare that I officially resigned.”