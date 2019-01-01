Former English Football League chief: I wanted to hold Carabao Cup draw in space!

Shaun Harvey has stated that he even held discussions with the International Space Station over the proposal

Former English Football League chief executive Shaun Harvey has said he wanted to hold the draw in outer space, and even held talks with the International Space Station.

Harvey left his position as CEO of the EFL after the 2018-19 season, having been appointed to the role in 2013.

In an interview with the Telegraph , Harvey has said that a Carabao Cup draw in outer space was somewhat close to fruition.

“Genuinely, we opened up discussions with the International Space Station,” Harvey said.

Harvey also spoke extensively about the expulsion of Bury FC from the Football League , which took place in August.

The League One side, which was founded in 1885, became the first club to be expelled since 1992.

Harvey came up with a plan two years ago called the Owners’ Conduct Review, which was designed to avoid teams suffering the fate that Bury did.

The plan would have given the EFL the ability to take control of financially unstable sides and find them a new owner if it proved necessary.

Harvey's plan did not come into effect, and he believes that after Bury's expulsion, the time has come to again reconsider the Owners’ Conduct Review.

“I don’t think anybody would argue that Bury wouldn’t have warranted it,” Harvey said of the plan.

The EFL was criticised for allowing the sale of Bury to Steve Dale in the first place, but Harvey said that it's not easy for the organisation to prevent sales.

“The majority of the sales are forced and they need to happen for the long-term survival of that club," Harvey said.

"And if the eligibility test is too severe, you could actually bring about the finishing of the club – which is the very thing that you’re looking to try to avoid.”

Though the Owners’ Conduct Review was not instituted by the EFL, Harvey still insists that Bury's demise was an outcome of the club's own making.

“People will blame you because they need somebody to blame,” Harvey said.

“But the problem at Bury wasn’t created by the league, wasn’t created by the regulations. It was created by a period of overspending and the club not having the money to meet the financial commitments that it made.”