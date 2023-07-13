Wales international Aaron Ramsey is ready to snub a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in order to return to Cardiff City this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramsey's a free agent after his contract with French side Nice expired last month. Ramsey had been with Nice for just one season and now, at the age of 32, wants to join his hometown team. The BBC states that Ramsey is due to undergo a medical with The Championship side today.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sun reports that Ramsey turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in order to fulfil his dream and end his career playing for his hometown side. Ramsey started his career with Cardiff City before moving to Arsenal as a teenager.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ramsey stated recently that he would like to return to the team where his career started, saying: "It's where I grew up and them giving me that opportunity and platform to go on to what I have achieved so far in my career, I will forever be grateful.

"The most important thing for me is to enjoy my time off now with my family and to make the right decision going forward for us."

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSEY? The player will sign for Cardiff granted he passes his medical. Ramsey has struggled with injury over the last several seasons, and only made 18 league starts for Nice in 2022-23.